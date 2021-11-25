Sign up
160 / 365
A String of Lights
This tree is adorned with Christmas lights, which will brighten the evening later on. For now, it's just a wet tree trunk on a rainy day.
25th November 2021
25th Nov 21
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
160
photos
26
followers
25
following
43% complete
153
154
155
156
157
158
159
160
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996W
Taken
25th November 2021 2:57pm
Tags
rain
,
fall
,
autumn
,
tree trunk
