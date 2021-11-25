Previous
A String of Lights
160 / 365

A String of Lights

This tree is adorned with Christmas lights, which will brighten the evening later on. For now, it's just a wet tree trunk on a rainy day.
25th November 2021 25th Nov 21

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
