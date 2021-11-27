Sign up
162 / 365
November Blues
Heavy winds yesterday took down a lot of the leaves. Here is one the victims, now a winter tree.
27th November 2021
27th Nov 21
1
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
162
photos
26
followers
25
following
155
156
157
158
159
160
161
162
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
27th November 2021 5:09am
Tags
tree
,
blue
,
winter
Pyrrhula
Great capture of the tree branches silhouettes against thet beautiful blue sky. fav.
November 27th, 2021
