November Blues by 365projectorgheatherb
162 / 365

November Blues

Heavy winds yesterday took down a lot of the leaves. Here is one the victims, now a winter tree.
27th November 2021 27th Nov 21

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Heather
Pyrrhula
Great capture of the tree branches silhouettes against thet beautiful blue sky. fav.
November 27th, 2021  
