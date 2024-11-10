Sign up
Photo 1242
Bringing Colours to the Grey
Autumn colours, upstaging the grey and drizzle of today.
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
10th November 2024 3:28pm
leaves
colours
autumn
droplets
black chokeberry
Barb
ace
Love the vibrancy of these red leaves! Nice capture, Heather!
November 10th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Very pretty
November 10th, 2024
KV
ace
Super color and you really caught the feel of the day. We had some drizzle this afternoon… while I was washing the truck. We desperately need the rain.
November 10th, 2024
