Bringing Colours to the Grey by 365projectorgheatherb
Bringing Colours to the Grey

Autumn colours, upstaging the grey and drizzle of today.
10th November 2024 10th Nov 24

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Barb ace
Love the vibrancy of these red leaves! Nice capture, Heather!
November 10th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Very pretty
November 10th, 2024  
KV ace
Super color and you really caught the feel of the day. We had some drizzle this afternoon… while I was washing the truck. We desperately need the rain.
November 10th, 2024  
