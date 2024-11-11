Previous
Through the Park by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1243

Through the Park

A bike ride through the park brings a little lightness to a heavy overcast day. (This oak still has its leaves, even after a strong wind last night)
11th November 2024 11th Nov 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
340% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise