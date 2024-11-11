Sign up
Photo 1243
Through the Park
A bike ride through the park brings a little lightness to a heavy overcast day. (This oak still has its leaves, even after a strong wind last night)
11th November 2024
11th Nov 24
0
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1243
photos
61
followers
27
following
340% complete
1236
1237
1238
1239
1240
1241
1242
1243
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
11th November 2024 5:07am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
leaves
,
trees
,
autumn
,
oak
,
candid
