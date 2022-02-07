Previous
Next
Just Add Green by 365projectorgheatherb
234 / 365

Just Add Green

Walking along a back lane, I came upon this chain link fence decorated with artificial ivy. What a great way to add green to the greys and browns and whites of winter.
7th February 2022 7th Feb 22

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
64% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise