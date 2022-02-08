Sign up
Previous
Next
235 / 365
Don't Distract Me!
This pigeon did better than I would do, but then I'm not a pigeon.
8th February 2022
8th Feb 22
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details
Tags
winter
pigeon
Lesley
ace
Walking the tightrope. Great capture.
February 8th, 2022
