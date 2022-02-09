Sign up
236 / 365
Do I Blend In?
The red fur of this black squirrel was displayed in today's sun. (A sunny and mild day with the snow beginning to melt. Intimations of spring, perhaps)
9th February 2022
9th Feb 22
0
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
236
photos
30
followers
25
following
64% complete
229
230
231
232
233
234
235
236
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
9th February 2022 5:36am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
tree
,
squirrel
,
winter
