Previous
Next
Do I Blend In? by 365projectorgheatherb
236 / 365

Do I Blend In?

The red fur of this black squirrel was displayed in today's sun. (A sunny and mild day with the snow beginning to melt. Intimations of spring, perhaps)
9th February 2022 9th Feb 22

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
64% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise