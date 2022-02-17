Previous
Next
Still Winter by 365projectorgheatherb
244 / 365

Still Winter

Winter carries on. The rain today will be changing to freezing rain followed by a heavy snowfall overnight. In the midst of this I spotted a female cardinal but I couldn't get her photo- another day.
17th February 2022 17th Feb 22

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
66% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

*lynn ace
nice wintery image ... enjoy the ice and snow! ha!
February 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise