244 / 365
Still Winter
Winter carries on. The rain today will be changing to freezing rain followed by a heavy snowfall overnight. In the midst of this I spotted a female cardinal but I couldn't get her photo- another day.
17th February 2022
17th Feb 22
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
tree
,
ice
,
winter
*lynn
ace
nice wintery image ... enjoy the ice and snow! ha!
February 17th, 2022
