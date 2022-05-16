Previous
A Few More Days by 365projectorgheatherb
333 / 365

A Few More Days

Cool weather has returned, but this is good for the cherry blossoms. We may get a few more days of their beauty before they form pink carpets all around.
16th May 2022 16th May 22

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details

The blossom looks so pretty. It's such a shame it doesn't last for longer.
May 16th, 2022  
So beautiful and dreamy - very soon you will have beautiful pink confetti cascading from the trees ! fav
May 16th, 2022  
@serendypyty @beryl Cazzi and Beryl, so true- it is a shame they don't last longer, and soon there will be beautiful pink confetti cascading from the trees- lovely description, Beryl)
May 16th, 2022  
