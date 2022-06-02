Sign up
350 / 365
Full Display
Out for a walk by the lilac bush in full display. (Election day today in Ontario.)
2nd June 2022
2nd Jun 22
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Canon EOS M5
Tags
purple
flowers
spring
candid
lilacs
Pyrrhula
Wow. That`s a big one compares to mine.
https://365project.org/pyrrhula/365/2022-05-09
Great view and candid capture. Fav.
June 2nd, 2022
Heather
ace
@pyrrhula
I know- it's huge, isn't it? This is on the grounds of the university. I don't know how old it is, but it could easily be close to 100 years old just judging from the trees in the area. Yours will grow, Ferry. It looks so sweet! :)
June 2nd, 2022
