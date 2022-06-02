Previous
Full Display by 365projectorgheatherb
350 / 365

Full Display

Out for a walk by the lilac bush in full display. (Election day today in Ontario.)
2nd June 2022 2nd Jun 22

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Pyrrhula
Wow. That`s a big one compares to mine. https://365project.org/pyrrhula/365/2022-05-09
Great view and candid capture. Fav.
June 2nd, 2022  
Heather ace
@pyrrhula I know- it's huge, isn't it? This is on the grounds of the university. I don't know how old it is, but it could easily be close to 100 years old just judging from the trees in the area. Yours will grow, Ferry. It looks so sweet! :)
June 2nd, 2022  
