After the Rain by 365projectorgheatherb
349 / 365

After the Rain

A big downpour erupted today after a day-long buildup of humidity. To my surprise, the irises weathered the deluge pretty well.
1st June 2022 1st Jun 22

Heather

Barb
Gorgeous!
June 1st, 2022  
Boxplayer
Fine raindrop detail.
June 1st, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd
So gorgeous -- colour , light and the many delicate raindrops ! A lovely close up of the petal ! fav
June 1st, 2022  
