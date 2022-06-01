Sign up
349 / 365
After the Rain
A big downpour erupted today after a day-long buildup of humidity. To my surprise, the irises weathered the deluge pretty well.
1st June 2022
1st Jun 22
3
3
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
349
photos
39
followers
25
following
95% complete
342
343
344
345
346
347
348
349
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
1st June 2022 4:50am
purple
,
flowers
,
spring
,
iris
,
summer
Barb
ace
Gorgeous!
June 1st, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
Fine raindrop detail.
June 1st, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So gorgeous -- colour , light and the many delicate raindrops ! A lovely close up of the petal ! fav
June 1st, 2022
