Photo 391
Checking on Ruby
We've been having quite a dry spell so I decided to check on Ruby, the tree that Carolyn and I planted in the nearby park in 1999. All is good. Ruby has grown immensely and clearly has nice deep roots now, so she'll be fine :)
13th July 2022
13th Jul 22
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
12th July 2022 6:21am
Tags
tree
summer
maple tree
