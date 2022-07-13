Previous
Checking on Ruby by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 391

Checking on Ruby

We've been having quite a dry spell so I decided to check on Ruby, the tree that Carolyn and I planted in the nearby park in 1999. All is good. Ruby has grown immensely and clearly has nice deep roots now, so she'll be fine :)
13th July 2022 13th Jul 22

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details

