Photo 395
Playing the Trumpet
A new flower discovery for me- the trumpet creeper. I can see why bees (and hummingbirds, which I have yet to see) go crazy for it!
17th July 2022
17th Jul 22
2
2
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
395
photos
40
followers
25
following
108% complete
388
389
390
391
392
393
394
395
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996W
Taken
17th July 2022 11:46am
Tags
flowers
,
bee
,
orange
,
summer
,
trumpet creeper
Boxplayer
ace
Truly gorgeous, all those oranges.
July 17th, 2022
Lesley
ace
Oh perfect!
July 17th, 2022
