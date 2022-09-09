Sign up
Photo 449
A Simple One
9th September 2022
9th Sep 22
5
3
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
449
photos
43
followers
25
following
123% complete
449
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
9th September 2022 2:40am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
white
,
rose
,
garden
,
summer
Lesley
ace
It may be simple but it’s stunning
September 9th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Simplicty at its best , Love this capture of the single rose - the light and shadows on these beautiful formed petals ! fav
September 9th, 2022
Pyrrhula
Love simple. Fav. Like our footbal player Johan Cruyff once said: "Footbal is a simple sport. Playing simple footbal is difficult.
September 9th, 2022
Jo Worboys
Beautiful Heather you've caught it just at its peak. I give you one of your ' big favs'!
September 9th, 2022
bkb in the city
Simple but beautiful
September 9th, 2022
