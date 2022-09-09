Previous
A Simple One by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 449

A Simple One

9th September 2022 9th Sep 22

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
123% complete

Lesley ace
It may be simple but it’s stunning
September 9th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Simplicty at its best , Love this capture of the single rose - the light and shadows on these beautiful formed petals ! fav
September 9th, 2022  
Pyrrhula
Love simple. Fav. Like our footbal player Johan Cruyff once said: &quot;Footbal is a simple sport. Playing simple footbal is difficult.
September 9th, 2022  
Jo Worboys
Beautiful Heather you've caught it just at its peak. I give you one of your ' big favs'!
September 9th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Simple but beautiful
September 9th, 2022  
