Photo 545
Snack Time
Peanuts would be better, but beggars can't be choosers.
14th December 2022
14th Dec 22
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details
Tags
winter
,
bokeh
,
black squirrel
Maxine Lathbury
Lovely photo of this gorgeous little black squirrel. His fur coat is so thick and beautifully captured
December 14th, 2022
