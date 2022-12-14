Previous
Next
Snack Time by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 545

Snack Time

Peanuts would be better, but beggars can't be choosers.
14th December 2022 14th Dec 22

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
149% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maxine Lathbury
Lovely photo of this gorgeous little black squirrel. His fur coat is so thick and beautifully captured
December 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise