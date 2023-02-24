Previous
A Secret Snow Blower by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 617

A Secret Snow Blower

Cold and snowy, but there is sun! (and no snow on the bench- someone must have brushed it off)
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

Heather

Kartia ace
Lovely lines on the bench.
February 24th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely lines and shadows
February 24th, 2023  
wendy frost ace
A lovely bench to sit on and chat when it is warmer though and a great Winter capture with the fallen snow.
February 24th, 2023  
Lesley ace
A very beautiful scene. Love that curved bench.
February 24th, 2023  
Sue Cooper ace
This is a lovely scene Heather. I can’t believe you still have to much snow. Fav.
February 24th, 2023  
