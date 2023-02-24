Sign up
Photo 617
A Secret Snow Blower
Cold and snowy, but there is sun! (and no snow on the bench- someone must have brushed it off)
24th February 2023
24th Feb 23
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
617
photos
51
followers
29
following
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
park
,
bench
Kartia
ace
Lovely lines on the bench.
February 24th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely lines and shadows
February 24th, 2023
wendy frost
ace
A lovely bench to sit on and chat when it is warmer though and a great Winter capture with the fallen snow.
February 24th, 2023
Lesley
ace
A very beautiful scene. Love that curved bench.
February 24th, 2023
Sue Cooper
ace
This is a lovely scene Heather. I can’t believe you still have to much snow. Fav.
February 24th, 2023
