Photo 618
"And Then He Said..."
Enjoyed watching this little girl engage with the sculpture of Northrup Frye.
More snow again today! Egads! What happened to Willie's prediction for an early spring?!
25th February 2023
25th Feb 23
5
2
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
618
photos
51
followers
29
following
169% complete
View this month »
611
612
613
614
615
616
617
618
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
25th February 2023 4:06am
Tags
snow
,
yellow
,
winter
,
sculpture
,
candid
,
northrup frye
Kartia
ace
Great capture- she looks a bit exasperated by him.
February 25th, 2023
Heather
ace
@kartia
I agree! :)
February 25th, 2023
Pyrrhula
A great capture of this sweet girl and nice statue in the snow. Fav.
February 25th, 2023
wendy frost
ace
Lovely capture and such a sweet image to find on a cold winters day.
February 25th, 2023
Sue Cooper
ace
A sweet capture.I’m so sorry spring has been delayed for you. If it’s any consolation Heather, it was so very cold and overcasr here today I was quite sure it was going to snow. It didn’t.
February 25th, 2023
