"And Then He Said..."

Enjoyed watching this little girl engage with the sculpture of Northrup Frye.

More snow again today! Egads! What happened to Willie's prediction for an early spring?!
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

Kartia ace
Great capture- she looks a bit exasperated by him.
February 25th, 2023  
Heather ace
@kartia I agree! :)
February 25th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
A great capture of this sweet girl and nice statue in the snow. Fav.
February 25th, 2023  
wendy frost ace
Lovely capture and such a sweet image to find on a cold winters day.
February 25th, 2023  
Sue Cooper ace
A sweet capture.I’m so sorry spring has been delayed for you. If it’s any consolation Heather, it was so very cold and overcasr here today I was quite sure it was going to snow. It didn’t.
February 25th, 2023  
