Photo 624
The Calm Before...
Time for a quiet sit in the park before a massive snow storm blows in tonight.
3rd March 2023
3rd Mar 23
3
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Tags
red
,
winter
,
park
,
bench
,
candid
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh, not again Heather! - but a lovely capture of this person sitting out on the metal seat !!!
March 3rd, 2023
essiesue
You have the snow and we have the rain. Your subject has the right idea........enjoy being outside while you can.
March 3rd, 2023
Ingrid
ace
Oh no! More snow... good luck! Here spring is really on its way and I hope it comes your way soon too.
March 3rd, 2023
