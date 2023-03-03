Previous
The Calm Before... by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 624

The Calm Before...

Time for a quiet sit in the park before a massive snow storm blows in tonight.
3rd March 2023 3rd Mar 23

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh, not again Heather! - but a lovely capture of this person sitting out on the metal seat !!!
March 3rd, 2023  
essiesue
You have the snow and we have the rain. Your subject has the right idea........enjoy being outside while you can.
March 3rd, 2023  
Ingrid ace
Oh no! More snow... good luck! Here spring is really on its way and I hope it comes your way soon too.
March 3rd, 2023  
