Photo 662
Whatcha Doin'?
Cardinals, male and female, were everywhere yesterday, calling out to each other- another happy sign of spring! I disturbed this male for a short time, but he got right back at it.
10th April 2023
10th Apr 23
2
2
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
662
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
9th April 2023 4:28am
Tags
red
,
birds
,
spring
,
male cardinal
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
April 10th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
love that expression
April 10th, 2023
