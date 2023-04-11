Sign up
Photo 663
A Little Sunshine
My first spotting of sunny daffodils. Nice to see.
11th April 2023
11th Apr 23
0
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
663
photos
51
followers
29
following
181% complete
View this month »
656
657
658
659
660
661
662
663
Tags
yellow
,
flowers
,
daffodils
,
spring
