Previous
Photo 751
Only Sprinkles
A bit cooler today- thank goodness- but with only a few sprinkles of rain. I love this area of the campus. It's just behind our place, so I consider it "our backyard." A little pocket of serenity.
8th July 2023
8th Jul 23
2
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
751
6
2
1
365
Canon EOS M5
8th July 2023 5:53am
Tags
summer
,
candid
,
st mikes
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a delightful view. with the majestic white columns and the lush greenery and trees. Nice to have a sprinkle of rain - It has been so dry here ,till today , very warm and humid all day with thundery rain storm tonight! The garden will benefit! fav
July 8th, 2023
Yao RL
ace
Spin the umbrella. Lovely settings.
July 8th, 2023
