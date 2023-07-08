Previous
Only Sprinkles by 365projectorgheatherb
A bit cooler today- thank goodness- but with only a few sprinkles of rain. I love this area of the campus. It's just behind our place, so I consider it "our backyard." A little pocket of serenity.
Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a delightful view. with the majestic white columns and the lush greenery and trees. Nice to have a sprinkle of rain - It has been so dry here ,till today , very warm and humid all day with thundery rain storm tonight! The garden will benefit! fav
July 8th, 2023  
Yao RL ace
Spin the umbrella. Lovely settings.
July 8th, 2023  
