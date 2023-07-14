Previous
Fairy Dust by 365projectorgheatherb
Fairy Dust

Tissue paper petals of the hollyhock and a bumblebee dusted with pollen-delicate and magical.
Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Pyrrhula
A beautiful close up capture of both the bee and flower. Fav.
July 14th, 2023  
