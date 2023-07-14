Sign up
Photo 757
Fairy Dust
Tissue paper petals of the hollyhock and a bumblebee dusted with pollen-delicate and magical.
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
Heather
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
14th July 2023 5:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
flower
,
macro
,
pollen
,
bumblebee
,
hollyhock
Pyrrhula
A beautiful close up capture of both the bee and flower. Fav.
July 14th, 2023
