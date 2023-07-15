Previous
Water Offering by 365projectorgheatherb
Water Offering

A little rain, off and on today. Maybe some little insects would like a drink.
15th July 2023

Heather

Heather
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
