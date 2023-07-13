Sign up
Photo 756
Full of Sunshine
An overcast (and humid!) day, but these lilies are full of sunshine. I'm grateful to Kathy, a fellow condo resident, who created a little garden in the back lane. These lilies are the stars of her garden right now.
13th July 2023
13th Jul 23
7
3
Heather
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
749
750
751
752
753
754
755
756
Views
5
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
13th July 2023 5:48am
yellow
flowers
summer
siberian lily
kathy's garden
Lesley
ace
So pretty
July 13th, 2023
Jo Worboys
Beautiful Heather, and your favourite colour (?) They would make me smile too.fav
July 13th, 2023
Heather
ace
@365projectorgjoworboys
Thank you, Jo! And yes, my favorite colour :)
July 13th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty in spite of your humid weather! A lovely close-up!
July 13th, 2023
Pyrrhula
A great focus, close up and details capture. Fav.
July 13th, 2023
wendy frost
ace
A beautiful lily and capture Heather and nice to be able to view your friends flowers as you pass by.
July 13th, 2023
Julie Ryan
Beautiful close up
July 13th, 2023
