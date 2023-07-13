Previous
Full of Sunshine

An overcast (and humid!) day, but these lilies are full of sunshine. I'm grateful to Kathy, a fellow condo resident, who created a little garden in the back lane. These lilies are the stars of her garden right now.
13th July 2023 13th Jul 23

Heather

Lesley ace
So pretty
July 13th, 2023  
Jo Worboys
Beautiful Heather, and your favourite colour (?) They would make me smile too.fav
July 13th, 2023  
Heather ace
@365projectorgjoworboys Thank you, Jo! And yes, my favorite colour :)
July 13th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty in spite of your humid weather! A lovely close-up!
July 13th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
A great focus, close up and details capture. Fav.
July 13th, 2023  
wendy frost ace
A beautiful lily and capture Heather and nice to be able to view your friends flowers as you pass by.
July 13th, 2023  
Julie Ryan
Beautiful close up
July 13th, 2023  
