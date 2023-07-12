Sign up
Photo 755
A Welcome Visitor
So happy to see a monarch butterfly, as monarchs are now classified as an endangered species :( I love their colours, too!
12th July 2023
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details
Tags
red
,
summer
,
roses
,
monarch butterfly
Pyrrhula
A great shot of this beautiful butterfly. It seems they love roses as much as we do. Fav.
July 12th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a beauty ! I haven't seen many butterflies this year only the white cabbage butterfly !
July 12th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Ah how wonderful!
July 12th, 2023
