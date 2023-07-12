Previous
A Welcome Visitor by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 755

A Welcome Visitor

So happy to see a monarch butterfly, as monarchs are now classified as an endangered species :( I love their colours, too!
12th July 2023 12th Jul 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
206% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pyrrhula
A great shot of this beautiful butterfly. It seems they love roses as much as we do. Fav.
July 12th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a beauty ! I haven't seen many butterflies this year only the white cabbage butterfly !
July 12th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Ah how wonderful!
July 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise