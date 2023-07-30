Previous
A Sunday Visitor by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 773

A Sunday Visitor

More monarchs today! On Sundays, I check out a pollinator garden that is in the park where I meet some friends for tai chi. Last Sunday, I saw one monarch. Today there were *two* and at the same time! A great way to begin the week!
30th July 2023 30th Jul 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
211% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pyrrhula
A great close up capture of this beautiful butterfly . Fav.
July 30th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty!
July 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise