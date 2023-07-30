Sign up
Previous
Photo 773
A Sunday Visitor
More monarchs today! On Sundays, I check out a pollinator garden that is in the park where I meet some friends for tai chi. Last Sunday, I saw one monarch. Today there were *two* and at the same time! A great way to begin the week!
30th July 2023
30th Jul 23
2
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
773
photos
57
followers
29
following
211% complete
766
767
768
769
770
771
772
773
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
29th July 2023 11:50pm
Tags
summer
,
monarch butterfly
Pyrrhula
A great close up capture of this beautiful butterfly . Fav.
July 30th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beauty!
July 30th, 2023
