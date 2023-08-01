Sign up
Photo 775
Just Perfect!
Mexican sunflowers and summer sunlight- and not too hot or humid- how perfect is that!
1st August 2023
1st Aug 23
3
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
775
photos
57
followers
29
following
212% complete
View this month »
768
769
770
771
772
773
774
775
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
1st August 2023 4:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
summer
,
mexican sunflowers
Pyrrhula
You line is perfect also. Fav,
August 1st, 2023
Julie Ryan
Very pretty
August 1st, 2023
jo
ace
Lovely light and pov.
August 1st, 2023
