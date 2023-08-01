Previous
Just Perfect! by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 775

Just Perfect!

Mexican sunflowers and summer sunlight- and not too hot or humid- how perfect is that!
1st August 2023 1st Aug 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
212% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pyrrhula
You line is perfect also. Fav,
August 1st, 2023  
Julie Ryan
Very pretty
August 1st, 2023  
jo ace
Lovely light and pov.
August 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise