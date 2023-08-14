Sign up
Photo 788
I Got Me an Acorn
Acorns falling and squirrels gathering- the end of another summer around the corner.
14th August 2023
14th Aug 23
1
0
Heather
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
squirrel
,
summer
,
acorn
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw! so sweet! Yes another summer coming to an end - and the little squirrel feeding up and storing food ready for the winter!
August 14th, 2023
