Photo 787
At Peace
A rare sighting: a black-crowned night-heron, who stood peacefully on a log in this algae-laden pond for ages! I had been in pursuit of cardinals when I came upon this rarity. Isn't that the way?
13th August 2023
13th Aug 23
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
reflection
,
bird
,
summer
,
black crowned night heron
,
wychwood park
Lesley
ace
It’s wonderful. Beautiful bird and reflection
August 13th, 2023
