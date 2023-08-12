Previous
White with Yellow by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 786

White with Yellow

A cabbage white finding a little accent (and some pollen)
12th August 2023 12th Aug 23

Heather

Cathy Donohoue ace
Well done!! I love the butterfly on the plant.
August 12th, 2023  
Heather ace
@cdonohoue Thanks, Cathy. This is a new plant for me (dusty miller aka silver ragwort...according to my plan ID app). I love the white silvery colour and the yellow flowers- somehow perfect for this little cabbage white butterfly :)
August 12th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Very sweet capture
August 12th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
A beautiful close up capture of the flowers and butterfly. Fav.
August 12th, 2023  
Yao RL ace
It is always appeared as very elegant, even many vege growers hate them.
August 12th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Cool, you can actually see the proboscis going into the flower to suck up the nectar.
August 13th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A sweet capture of the butterfly on the plant and blending in with its surrounds! A lovely composition ! fav
August 13th, 2023  
