Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 786
White with Yellow
A cabbage white finding a little accent (and some pollen)
12th August 2023
12th Aug 23
7
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
786
photos
57
followers
29
following
215% complete
View this month »
779
780
781
782
783
784
785
786
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
12th August 2023 5:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
butterfly
,
summer
,
dusty miller
,
cabbage white
,
silver ragwort
Cathy Donohoue
ace
Well done!! I love the butterfly on the plant.
August 12th, 2023
Heather
ace
@cdonohoue
Thanks, Cathy. This is a new plant for me (dusty miller aka silver ragwort...according to my plan ID app). I love the white silvery colour and the yellow flowers- somehow perfect for this little cabbage white butterfly :)
August 12th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Very sweet capture
August 12th, 2023
Pyrrhula
A beautiful close up capture of the flowers and butterfly. Fav.
August 12th, 2023
Yao RL
ace
It is always appeared as very elegant, even many vege growers hate them.
August 12th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Cool, you can actually see the proboscis going into the flower to suck up the nectar.
August 13th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A sweet capture of the butterfly on the plant and blending in with its surrounds! A lovely composition ! fav
August 13th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close