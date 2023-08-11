Sign up
Previous
Photo 785
Bottoms Up!
This cardinal refused to give me a good angle, so this is what we have- beautiful colour regardless.
11th August 2023
11th Aug 23
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details
Tags
bird
,
bokeh
,
summer
,
cardinal
Pyrrhula
Beautiful in any pose. Great shot. Like the composition between the leaves. Fav.
August 11th, 2023
wendy frost
ace
I love the bottoms up pose you have captured and with great bokeh in the background.
August 11th, 2023
Ingrid
ace
Ha! At least he didn't leave!
August 11th, 2023
