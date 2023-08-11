Previous
Bottoms Up! by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 785

Bottoms Up!

This cardinal refused to give me a good angle, so this is what we have- beautiful colour regardless.
11th August 2023 11th Aug 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
215% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pyrrhula
Beautiful in any pose. Great shot. Like the composition between the leaves. Fav.
August 11th, 2023  
wendy frost ace
I love the bottoms up pose you have captured and with great bokeh in the background.
August 11th, 2023  
Ingrid ace
Ha! At least he didn't leave!
August 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise