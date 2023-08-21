Sign up
Previous
Photo 795
Lift-off!
A bee preparing for lift-off. With the red Japanese maple in the background, this could feel like the end of the season, but I won't rush it!
21st August 2023
21st Aug 23
5
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
795
photos
57
followers
29
following
217% complete
788
789
790
791
792
793
794
795
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
21st August 2023 5:58am
Tags
yellow
,
bee
,
bokeh
,
summer
,
coneflowers
,
cutleaf coneflowers
Suzanne
ace
Great detail and dof
August 21st, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice capture and composition ! Great detail and dof
August 21st, 2023
Pyrrhula
A beautiful and stunting close up. Great pov. and beautiful details. Fav.
(Thanks for understanding.)
August 21st, 2023
Lesley
ace
Beautiful
August 21st, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Pretty bokeh too.
August 22nd, 2023
(Thanks for understanding.)