Lift-off! by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 795

Lift-off!

A bee preparing for lift-off. With the red Japanese maple in the background, this could feel like the end of the season, but I won't rush it!
21st August 2023 21st Aug 23

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Suzanne ace
Great detail and dof
August 21st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice capture and composition ! Great detail and dof
August 21st, 2023  
Pyrrhula
A beautiful and stunting close up. Great pov. and beautiful details. Fav.
(Thanks for understanding.)
August 21st, 2023  
Lesley ace
Beautiful
August 21st, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Pretty bokeh too.
August 22nd, 2023  
