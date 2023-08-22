Previous
These women saw me taking pictures of the sunflowers and stopped to join in. They hadn't noticed the sunflowers until they noticed me. It just takes one :)
22nd August 2023 22nd Aug 23

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
How cool as you say it only takes one
August 22nd, 2023  
haha, this is rather funny.
August 22nd, 2023  
