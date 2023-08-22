Sign up
Previous
Photo 796
It Just Takes One
These women saw me taking pictures of the sunflowers and stopped to join in. They hadn't noticed the sunflowers until they noticed me. It just takes one :)
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
2
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
796
photos
57
followers
29
following
218% complete
789
790
791
792
793
794
795
796
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
22nd August 2023 5:51am
Tags
street
,
summer
,
candid
,
sunflowers
Dawn
ace
How cool as you say it only takes one
August 22nd, 2023
Yao RL
ace
haha, this is rather funny.
August 22nd, 2023
