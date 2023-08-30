Previous
Let Me In! by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 804

Let Me In!

Pigeons having a feed. I have no idea what was driving them into such a frenzy.
30th August 2023 30th Aug 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Lesley ace
Wow, there was definitely something interesting them down there. Nice capture of the mayhem.
August 30th, 2023  
Heather ace
p.s. Here is a link to "The Dante Garden," which I posted a couple of days ago, for those who are interested in learning a little more about it:

https://stmikes.utoronto.ca/news/new-sculpture-garden-at-st-michaels-will-share-dante-with-the-city
August 30th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A busy shot of them all
August 30th, 2023  
