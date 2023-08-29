Sign up
Photo 803
Endings
Even as they are ending, these flowers hold their beauty (especially in the sun).
29th August 2023
29th Aug 23
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
796
797
798
799
800
801
802
803
Tags
flowers
summer
leopard plant
summer ragwort
Pyrrhula
Beautiful focus , subject, lichting and capture. Fav.
August 29th, 2023
