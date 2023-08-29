Previous
Endings by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 803

Endings

Even as they are ending, these flowers hold their beauty (especially in the sun).
29th August 2023 29th Aug 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
220% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pyrrhula
Beautiful focus , subject, lichting and capture. Fav.
August 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise