Staying a While by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 809

Staying a While

Happy to see that the monarchs are staying for a while. Another one visited today.
4th September 2023 4th Sep 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful capture - so clear and detailed ! fav
September 4th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Just hope he leaves in time to make the full trip. :)
September 5th, 2023  
