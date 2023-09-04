Sign up
Photo 809
Staying a While
Happy to see that the monarchs are staying for a while. Another one visited today.
4th September 2023
4th Sep 23
2
2
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
809
photos
55
followers
28
following
221% complete
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
4th September 2023 5:59am
Tags
summer
,
butterfly bush
,
monarch butterfly
,
buddleja
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful capture - so clear and detailed ! fav
September 4th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Just hope he leaves in time to make the full trip. :)
September 5th, 2023
