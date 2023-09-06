Sign up
Photo 811
My Turn
Another butterfly visitor- a red admiral this time. (And another 40 degree day!)
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
0
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
811
photos
55
followers
28
following
222% complete
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
6th September 2023 4:54am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
butterfly
,
summer
,
butterfly bush
,
red admiral
,
buddleja
