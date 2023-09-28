Sign up
Previous
Photo 833
Nature's Way
A Cooper's Hawk (immature, for the birders) devouring a pigeon- nature's way. (This was quite a sight for us passersby- not something usually seen on a front lawn downtown.)
28th September 2023
28th Sep 23
3
2
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
bird
,
autumn
,
cooper's hawk
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great shot of Natures way. although how unpleasant it is for us humans to see , each animal species including humans , kill to eat. A sparrow hawk caught and devoured a pigeon on my back lawn some months ago ! I picked up the camera , but my photo was not as clear as this . Wonderful clarity and focus - fav
September 28th, 2023
Heather
ace
@beryl
Thank you, Beryl! Yes, I remember your photo. In fact, I was thinking of it when I came upon this hawk. Quite the sight isn't / wasn't it?
September 28th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Surely wouldn’t be a common sight but nature over and over
September 28th, 2023
365 Project
