Another mystery butterfly. I don't think it's a cabbage white, is it? Does anyone know? (My earlier mystery butterfly was identified as a common blue. Thank you. Some of you were surprised that common blues were in Canada, so with a little google search this is what I learned: They were first spotted in the Montreal area in 2007 and then in eastern Ontario in 2017, with sightings in the Toronto area since.
P.S. Mystery solved by @beryl Beryl: it's a "clouded sulphur."
What I do know is that it is a beautiful butterfly and photo!
Curiosity got the better of me , so googled -- possibly "clouded sulphur"; a butterfly found spreading most of N America !!