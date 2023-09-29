Previous
Another Mystery by 365projectorgheatherb
Another mystery butterfly. I don't think it's a cabbage white, is it? Does anyone know? (My earlier mystery butterfly was identified as a common blue. Thank you. Some of you were surprised that common blues were in Canada, so with a little google search this is what I learned: They were first spotted in the Montreal area in 2007 and then in eastern Ontario in 2017, with sightings in the Toronto area since.

P.S. Mystery solved by @beryl Beryl: it's a "clouded sulphur."
29th September 2023 29th Sep 23

Heather

My phone says "clouded yellow", but Google says they don't live on our side of the planet (mainly found in Europe), so I don't know.
What I do know is that it is a beautiful butterfly and photo!
A beautiful butterfly and shot. fav.
Curiosity got the better of me , so googled -- possibly "clouded sulphur"; a butterfly found spreading most of N America !!
A nice shot
@ingrid01 @beryl Thank you Ingrid and Beryl. I can see that the "clouded yellow" could be possible from the colours and markings, but not from its geographical range (as you mentioned, Ingrid). So then, I think Beryl is right: a "clouded sulphur.' Well done, Beryl!(once again!) Thank you both!
