Ablaze by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 857

Ablaze

A cool but sunny day with the leaves of a sugar maple all ablaze
22nd October 2023 22nd Oct 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Lesley ace
Stunning!!
October 22nd, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful! fv!
October 22nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful - fav
October 22nd, 2023  
