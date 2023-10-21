Sign up
Photo 856
Sugar Maple
The sugar maples are starting to turn- classic autumn colours.
21st October 2023
21st Oct 23
2
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
856
photos
58
followers
28
following
234% complete
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
21st October 2023 5:02am
Tags
leaves
,
trees
,
colours
,
autumn
,
sugar maple
Lesley
ace
Lovely autumn tones
October 21st, 2023
Dawn
ace
Beautiful colours
October 21st, 2023
