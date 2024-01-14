Previous
Don't Be Shy by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 941

Don't Be Shy

A cold, windy, but sunny (!!!) day! This cardinal wouldn't cooperate, but he did give me a nice pop of red.
14th January 2024 14th Jan 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
257% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise