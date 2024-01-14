Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 941
Don't Be Shy
A cold, windy, but sunny (!!!) day! This cardinal wouldn't cooperate, but he did give me a nice pop of red.
14th January 2024
14th Jan 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
941
photos
64
followers
27
following
257% complete
View this month »
934
935
936
937
938
939
940
941
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
14th January 2024 4:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
winter
,
bird
,
cardinal
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close