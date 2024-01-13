Previous
Just a Dusting by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 940

Just a Dusting

A lot of snow fell in some areas last night, but we received just a dusting when all was said and done (after the rain washed away a lot of the snow.) Climate change and El Nino are giving us an unseasonably warm winter- so far.
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
257% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter ace
Beautifully captured Heather lovely tones and textures:)
January 13th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
You've captured that really grainy texture of the snow, like part snow, part tiny ice pellets
January 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise