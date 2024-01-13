Sign up
Previous
Photo 940
Just a Dusting
A lot of snow fell in some areas last night, but we received just a dusting when all was said and done (after the rain washed away a lot of the snow.) Climate change and El Nino are giving us an unseasonably warm winter- so far.
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details
Tags
snow
,
rocks
,
winter
,
leaves
Peter
ace
Beautifully captured Heather lovely tones and textures:)
January 13th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
You've captured that really grainy texture of the snow, like part snow, part tiny ice pellets
January 13th, 2024
