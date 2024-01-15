My WInter Coat

Previous
Even colder today, but still sunny (!!!). This little house sparrow knows how to stay warm- just puff up into a little ball.
Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd ace
So clever puffing his feathers up with air.. isn't. Nature wonderful.
January 15th, 2024  
