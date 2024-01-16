Previous
A Reminder by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 943

A Reminder

Just a little more snow to remind us that this is indeed winter. (Cold temperatures are reminding us now, too.)
16th January 2024 16th Jan 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
258% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jeremy Cross ace
I love the snow on the red berries
January 16th, 2024  
Lisa Brown ace
lovely
January 16th, 2024  
Jo Worboys
Loving the sharpness of the berries against the soft background a great 3D effect.
January 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise