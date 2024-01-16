Sign up
Previous
Photo 943
A Reminder
Just a little more snow to remind us that this is indeed winter. (Cold temperatures are reminding us now, too.)
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
3
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
943
photos
65
followers
27
following
258% complete
View this month »
936
937
938
939
940
941
942
943
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
16th January 2024 5:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
house
,
crab apples
Jeremy Cross
ace
I love the snow on the red berries
January 16th, 2024
Lisa Brown
ace
lovely
January 16th, 2024
Jo Worboys
Loving the sharpness of the berries against the soft background a great 3D effect.
January 16th, 2024
