Previous
Photo 944
Feed the Birds
On this bitterly cold day (-20 with the wind chill), someone thought to feed the birds in the park: peanut butter on the trunk of a plane tree. What a great idea!
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
17th January 2024 5:49am
birds
winter
sparrows
plane tree
