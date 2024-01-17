Previous
On this bitterly cold day (-20 with the wind chill), someone thought to feed the birds in the park: peanut butter on the trunk of a plane tree. What a great idea!
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
