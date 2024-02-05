Previous
Diamonds in the Rough by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 963

Diamonds in the Rough

I like the squiggly diamond shapes of the bark of the northern red oak (thanks to the "Trees for Toronto" program in the park with its identifying plaques.)

Is this our new winter- no snow?
5th February 2024 5th Feb 24

Heather

Dawn ace
Great textures
February 5th, 2024  
Jo Worboys
Oh yes great textures for this one Heather and the bonus of a name tag!
February 5th, 2024  
Peter ace
Wonderful tones and textures captured in this image really the half and half perspective helping to showing its location, well done Heather:)
February 5th, 2024  
