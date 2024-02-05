Sign up
Previous
Photo 963
Diamonds in the Rough
I like the squiggly diamond shapes of the bark of the northern red oak (thanks to the "Trees for Toronto" program in the park with its identifying plaques.)
Is this our new winter- no snow?
5th February 2024
5th Feb 24
3
2
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
963
photos
64
followers
27
following
263% complete
956
957
958
959
960
961
962
963
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
5th February 2024 5:29am
Tags
tree
,
bark
,
park
,
northern red oak
Dawn
ace
Great textures
February 5th, 2024
Jo Worboys
Oh yes great textures for this one Heather and the bonus of a name tag!
February 5th, 2024
Peter
ace
Wonderful tones and textures captured in this image really the half and half perspective helping to showing its location, well done Heather:)
February 5th, 2024
