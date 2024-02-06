Previous
Head First by 365projectorgheatherb
Head First

Travelling down the tree trunk, head first! I've never paid attention to this method before. I love the splayed out hind legs.

6th February 2024

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Lesley ace
Superbly beautiful acrobat
February 6th, 2024  
