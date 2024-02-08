Previous
by 365projectorgheatherb
A Work in Progress

A major landscaping project is underway at the university. Little gardens and benches (a lot of each), named for their donors, and walkways throughout (all accessible, too) will make for a glorious sight and experience when it's all completed.
8th February 2024

Heather

