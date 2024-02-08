Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 966
A Work in Progress
A major landscaping project is underway at the university. Little gardens and benches (a lot of each), named for their donors, and walkways throughout (all accessible, too) will make for a glorious sight and experience when it's all completed.
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
966
photos
64
followers
27
following
264% complete
View this month »
959
960
961
962
963
964
965
966
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
8th February 2024 5:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
campus
,
u of t
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close