Previous
Last Blast by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 987

Last Blast

With frigid temperatures today (minus 12 with the wind chill), surely this is winter's last blast!
29th February 2024 29th Feb 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
270% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise