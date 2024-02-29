Sign up
Photo 987
Last Blast
With frigid temperatures today (minus 12 with the wind chill), surely this is winter's last blast!
29th February 2024
29th Feb 24
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
winter
,
seed head
